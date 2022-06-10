Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Basic and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 19 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s RSMSSB Computer Instructor admit card notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Computer Instructor admit card:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for BASIC COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR AND SENIOR COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR - 2022 Click on the get admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth and submit The RSMSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.