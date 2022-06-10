Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam dates for the post of Field Assistant. As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2022, from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The exam will be held through computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar, Balasore, Berhampur, Khurda, Rourkela, and Sambalpur.

The paper will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each. Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of 3 layer of mask must be adhered to during examination, reads the notification.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from June 17 onwards.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Field Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

