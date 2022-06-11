DDA recruitment 2022: Apply for 200+ JE, Jr Translator and other posts at dda.gov.in
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website dda.gov.in till July 10.
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website dda.gov.in till July 10 upto 6.00 PM.
The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2022. DDA recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 279 vacancies for various posts.
Vacancy details
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 220
- Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical): 35
- Planning Assistant: 15
- Junior Translator: 6
- Programmer: 2
- Assistant Director (Landscape): 1
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the detailed notification below:
Application Fee
The online application fee is Rs 1000 for all categories of posts. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website dda.gov.in
- O the homepage, click on “Jobs” tab
- Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.” for the notification 03/2022
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the details, upload the form and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.