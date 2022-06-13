The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card the Dental Surgeon exam 2021 today, June 13. Eligible and interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon written examination will be conducted on June 19 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black & white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that the photos & other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination center,” the notice said.

Here’s the official notice.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. The exam was earlier held in September last year but was cancelled.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card Dental Surgeon In Health Department To Be Held On 19.06.2022” under Important Links tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.