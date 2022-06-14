The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 18 (Saturday) in computer-based test mode at different centres located across the country. The exam is conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Steps to download NCHM JEE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on download admit card link Key in your login details and submit The NCHM JEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

