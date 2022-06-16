State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till June 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies, of which, 207 vacancies are for the post of FLC Counsellors and 4 vacancies are for the post of FLC Directors.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years as on June 15, 2022.

Educational Qualification: As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in the local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.

Specific Requirement: The retired officer should possess a smart mobile phone.

Direct link to the notification.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. The intimation/ call letter for the interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. No hard copy will be sent.

Steps to apply for Retired bank officers post

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS ON CONTRACT BASIS Register and login to apply Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the from and take a print for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.