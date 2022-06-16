Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has declared the result of the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test or CGPET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results online at the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The CGPET 2022 exam was conducted on May 22. The Pre-Engineering Test is a state-level entrance exam to get admission in Engineering, Dairy Technology and Agriculture Engineering in the state.

Candidates who cleared the exam will get admission to various governments and private institutions in the Chhattisgarh state.

Steps to check CGPET result 2022:

Visit official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to ‘result’ section and click on link for PET Enter roll number and submit The CGPET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check CGPET result 2022.