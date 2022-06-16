Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer keys of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (prelim) Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12 (Sunday) in 28 district centres of the state.

Applicants can send suggestions against the released answer key, if any, along with relevant evidence to the Commission till June 23 upto 5.00 PM. The format and submission process is given in the answer key notice.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2022:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” under Download segment

Select the answer key series/ paper The UPPSC PCS answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2022 is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).