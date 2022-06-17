Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2021 was held on April 3.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Answer Key of examination’ Click on the final answer key link for Group C Preliminary Examination The MPSC Group C answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.