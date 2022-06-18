Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has postponed the dates for the PST/PET round of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website slprbassam.in.

The test was scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to 25 at two different venues in Guwahati. “Due to incessant rain and bad weather, the PST & PET for the above mentioned recruitments scheduled to start w.e.f. 20-06-2022 is rescheduled,” the notice said.

As per the revised schedule, the Assam Police SI PST/PET will be held from June 27 to July 2.

Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police: 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion: Central Training Institute (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Assam, Panikhaiti, Guwahati-781026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions and 10 posts of Asstt. Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG.