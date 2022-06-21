The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced it will conduct the last CS Foundation exam in December 2022. The Foundation programme of CS course was discontinued w.e.f from February 3, 2020 after changes made through the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

In its notice, ICSI said, “All Students of Foundation programmes (admitted prior to 3rd February, 2020) may note that the December 2022 will be the last session of the Foundation programme examination.”

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation notice.

The CS Foundation exam will be held on December 27 and 28. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2022 exam timetable.