The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the timetable for the CS exams December 2022 session for all three courses. Students can check the CS exam schedule at the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21 and 30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 1, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

On the other hand, the CS Foundation exam will be held on December 27 and 28. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. CS Foundation Programme: December 27 and 28.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam December 2022 timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2022 exam timetable.