Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the results of the Staff Nurse (on contract basis) Post Code: 933 exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Staff Nurse exam was conducted on April 10. A total of 13170 candidates appeared for the written exam.

As per the merit list, 271 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

“15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f. 25.06.2022 to 27.07.2022 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur,” the notice said.

Steps to check HPSSC Staff Nurse result 2022:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for Staff Nurse 933 The HPSSC Staff Nurse result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC Staff Nurse 933 result 2022 merit list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 85 posts of Staff Nurse on a contract basis under Director Health Services HP Shimla-9. Applications were invited last year under Advertisement No. 37-3/2021.