National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) today, June 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and August 10 at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities Outside-India. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions.

“As of now 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities. The Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects. One Candidate has applied in more than 5 Universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combination of subjects chosen by various candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/Un-Reserved category is Rs 650, General-EWS/OBCNCL- Rs 600 and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender- Rs 550. The fee for Centres outside India is Rs 3000.

Steps to apply for CUET 2022

Visit official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the Register button and fill the form Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23. The exam dates will be announced later.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.