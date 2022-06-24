The Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released the hall tickets for PTET 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ptetraj2022.com.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022, from 11.30 AM to 2.30 PM. The registration commenced on March 1 and concluded on April 15.

The PTET 2022 is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ptetraj2022.com On the homepage, click on “2 year B.Ed courses” and “4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed” Now click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

