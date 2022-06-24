Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CMS 2022 exam will be held on July 17. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Paper 1 will have the General Medicine and Paediatrics subject and Paper 2 will have 3 subjects — (a) Surgery, (b) Gynaecology& Obstetrics and (c)Preventive & Social Medicine.

Here’s UPSC CMS 2022 exam schedule notice.

Steps to download UPSC CMS admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2022.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.