The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 board exams 2022. Students can check their results online at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam HS exams 2022 were held between March 15 to April 12 for around two lakh students. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.18 per cent. According to reports, the pass percentage among the Arts stream is 83.48 per cent, while it is 87.26 per cent and 92.19 per cent in Commerce and Science respectively.

To get the Assam HS result 2022, the students need to use their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check Assam 12th result 2022:

Visit official website ahsec.assam.gov.in Click on ‘AHSEC HS Final Result 2022’ Enter roll number and search The Assam HS result 2022 marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check AHSEC result 2022.