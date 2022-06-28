Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and other posts advertised by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Job Vacancy

Lower Division Clerk: 18

Librarian Gr-III: 1

Stenographer: 5

Junior Warden: 3

Store Keeper: 8

J.E. (Electrical): 2

J.E. (AC & R): 1

Junior Hindi Translator: 1

Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2

MSSO Gr-II: 3

Pharmacist: 3

Programmer: 3

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1

Assistant Dietician: 2

MRT: 10

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4

Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2

Mortuary Attendant: 2

Statistical Assistant: 1

Technician (OT): 12

Optometrist: 1

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2

Perfusionist: 2

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022