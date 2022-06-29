The Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF, Chennai) has invited online applications for the posts of apprentices for imparting training in the designated trades. Applications completed in all respects should be submitted online till July 26 (5.30 PM) at the web portal pb.icf.gov.in.

A total of 876 Apprentice posts are on offer including 600 Ex-ITI and 276 Freshers. The posts include Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Machinist, Painter, and Electrician. The merit list will be based on marks obtained in Class 10th.

The stipend will be:

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) Rs 6000 (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) Rs 7000 (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder Rs 7000 (per month)

Here’s Railway ICF Chennai Apprentice notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 15 to 24 years as on July 26, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates.

Educational qualification:

Fresher: Should have passed Class 10 (with minimum 50% aggregate marks).

Ex-ITI: Should have passed Class 10 (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100 online.

Steps to apply for ICF Chennai Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit web portal pb.icf.gov.in Go to ‘Apply for Act Apprentice’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

