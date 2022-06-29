The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the final result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2021. Registered candidates can check the final merit list at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 02/2021 exam was held on August 28, 29 and 30 last year to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF. The result was announced in September.

The final selection list contains the name, AFCAT number and allotted course.

“List of Selected Candidates to join AFA for training for various courses commencing 11 Jul 22 is placed at Annexure ‘A’. The allotment has been made taking into consideration Vacancies in each branch, Eligibility, Order of Merit, Medical Fitness and choices given by the candidates,” the result notice said.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021:

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ Click on the link ‘Final Merit List course(s) commencing JUL 2022’ The AFCAT result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021.