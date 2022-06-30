Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2021 today, June 30. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ASO exam 2022 will be held on July 8 at the Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Stats. Off (Eco. And Stats.) 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.