BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET result declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the PET result of 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can download the result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 1119 candidates have qualified the Enforcement Sub-Inspector PET and 229 have cleared the Range Officer of Forests PET.
Candidates who have qualified the PET for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forests will have to appear for the interview round and Medical Test, respectively, reads the notice.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest PET result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Enforcement Sub-Inspector PET result.
Direct link to Range Officer of Forests PET result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.