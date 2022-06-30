Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the PET result of 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can download the result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1119 candidates have qualified the Enforcement Sub-Inspector PET and 229 have cleared the Range Officer of Forests PET.

Candidates who have qualified the PET for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forests will have to appear for the interview round and Medical Test, respectively, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest PET result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Enforcement Sub-Inspector PET result.

Direct link to Range Officer of Forests PET result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.