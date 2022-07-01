The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022, in CBT mode. The exam city intimation slip has already been released.

Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

Steps to download JIPMAT admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT-2022 Admit Card” Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit The JIPMAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download JIPMAT admit card 2022.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.