The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city allotted to the applicants of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The admit card will be issued in due course of time.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/ The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022, in CBT mode.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to download JIPMAT exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT-2022 City Allotment” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.