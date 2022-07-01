Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The common merit list contains results (arranged in order of merit) of the candidates who appeared in the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination-2022 in PCM and PCB Group respectively. The programme schedule for online counselling will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit frequently our website: www.tbjee.nic.in. No individual call letter will be issued to them for counselling.

“Merit List of PCM Group contains the Merit Positions of 2498 candidates who appeared in PCM Group along with their Roll number. category (SC or ST, where applicable) and Quota (ESM or PwD, where applicable). Merit List of PCB Group contains the Merit Positions of 4 142 candidates who appeared in PCB Group along with their Roll number, category (SC or ST, where applicable) and Quota (ESM or PwD, where applicable),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

List of Common Merit Position of TJEE-2022.

The TJEE 2022 exam was conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM).

Steps to download TJEE result

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.