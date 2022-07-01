The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 tomorrow, June 2. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

“The result of FMGE June 2022 shall be published on NBEMS website on 02.07.2022 (evening),” reads the notification.

FMGE 2022 was conducted on June 4. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is a screening test for medical graduates to be eligible to practice medicine in the country.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to FMGE and click on “Results” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.