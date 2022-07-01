Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist Exam 2022 and Deputy Superintended of Police (Radio) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 7, 2022.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answers” Click on “Model Answer of Mining Officer & Assistant Geologist Exam-2022 & Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) Exam-2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

