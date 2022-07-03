The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from from June 23 to 29 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The answer keys has been uploaded for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee till July 4, 5.00 PM.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download JEE Main answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to the answer key link under Candidate Activity Login to the portal using application number and password/ date of birth The JEE Main asnwer key will appear on screen Match resposnes with the keys to calculate probable score.

Here’s direct link to JEE Main answer key 2022.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.