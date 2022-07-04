The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the release of the notifications for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022,” the notice said.

Aspirants are advised to check the SSC website on the evening of July 8 for the notifications. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police. The online application process will commence after the release of the notifications.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police Constable notice.