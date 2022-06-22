The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the 2020 CHSL DEST/Typing Test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CHSL Typing Test will be held from July 1. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 candidates have qualified for DEST/ Typing Test. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result was declared on May 14.

The detailed schedule of the CHSL Skill Test is available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card: