Rajasthan Police has released the answer keys of the Constable recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the Question Paper and Answer Key at the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 was held from May 13 to 16 and a re-exam on July 2.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key till July 7, 11.59 PM. Experts will review the objections and if found correct, the answer key will be updated to prepare the results.

Here’s Rajasthan Police Constable exam notice.

Steps to download Rajasthan Police answer key 2022:

Visit official website police.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the answer key link Enter Application No, Roll No and submit The Rajasthan Police Constable answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.