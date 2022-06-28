The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the result of the recruitment exams for non-teaching staff posts. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS conducted the Computer Based Test for various Non-Teaching posts from March 8 to 13, 2022. The answer key was released on March 20.

The result documents contain the Application Sequence Number, roll number, name and other details of the shortlisted candidates. These candidates will appear for the next stage of selection.

The schedule of the interview and skill/trade test will be uploaded on the website of Samiti in due course. Candidates shortlisted for interviews are therefore requested to regularly visit Samiti’s website for the latest updates in this regard.

Steps to check NVS Non-Teaching result 2022:

Visit official website navodaya.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on the result link for Non-teaching posts The NVS Non-Teaching result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1925 different posts in the North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by NVS.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner and JE (Civil) while for all other posts appear for Skill test.