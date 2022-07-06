Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist B in DRDO, DST, and ADA. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till July 29 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 630 vacancies, of which 579 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 for Scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Steps to apply for Scientist B vacancies

Visit the official website rac.gov.in Click on “Apply online” under “Recruitment of Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO/ADA/DST (579/43/8) vacancies” Register and login to apply for the posts Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.