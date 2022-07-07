ITBP Head Constable recruitment 2022 registrations close today for 248 HC posts, here’s apply link
Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on ITBP’s official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 248 vacancies including 135 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Male, 23 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Female and 90 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) LDCE.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.
Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) passed from a recognised Board.
Skill Test: Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.
Selection Process
The ITBP selection process will consist of PET/PST, written exam, skill test, documentation and medical exam.
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 100. Fee exempted for female/SC/ST/ESM.
Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the “New User Registration” tab
- Fill up the details and submit
- Log in and proceed with application process
- Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference