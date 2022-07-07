Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the intimation letter for interview for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to 16 from 9.00 AM onwards. The applicants are required to bring their original documents along with self-attested photocopies of the following documents — Permanent Residential Certificate/ Employment Exchange Registration/ Voter ID, HSLC marksheet and pass certificate, HSSLC marksheet and pass certificate, degree marksheet and pass certificate, Caste/PWD/EWS certificate (if applicable), Declaration Form A.

Here’s the official notice.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department.

Steps to download intimation letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Download Intimation Letter for Interview for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department. (Advt. No.: 07/2021, dated: 01-10-2021)” key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

