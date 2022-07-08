Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the result of VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 today, July 8. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

The entrance examination was conducted from June 30th to July 6, 2022.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the rank secured through CBT (Computer Based Test). Selected candidates will be called for online counselling based on their ranking.

Steps to download VITEEE 2022 result

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.