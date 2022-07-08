Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams was held on May 18, 19 and 20. The JE Civil exam was conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma). Candidates will be selected on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to download RSMSSB JE result 2022

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on JEN result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

