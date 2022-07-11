Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, July 11, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Cultural Development Officer (CDO) under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from any recognized University. Degree/ Diploma in Music having knowledge and experience in Traditional Folk Music of Assam and India.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to apply for CDO vacancies

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” against Cultural Development Officer posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.