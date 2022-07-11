Osmania University has once again deferred the online application deadline for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. Candidates will now be able to apply for the examination on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in till July 17.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 10.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released on July 20.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500 whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2022

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission into ME/ MTech/ MPharm/ MArch/ Graduate level Pharm D (PB), full time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.