Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) will conclude the online application process for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 today, July 15 with the late fee of Rs 2000. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The entrance test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 20. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including M.P.Ed.) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks, reads the notification.

Steps to apply for CPGET 2022

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Now fill up the application form and submit Download the form and take a print for future reference

About CPGET 2022

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.