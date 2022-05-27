Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 17713 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/ document verification round. The UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 was conducted on May 8.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on “Click Here To View Result” under Results tab Now click on “Click here to View Result under the Adertisement 02-Exam/2021 Health Worker (Female)(PET-2021)/01” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

