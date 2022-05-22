The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key for the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 was conducted on May 8. A total of 18,281 candidates out of the 19,057 who applied were found eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The preliminary answer key was released on May 9 and objections were invited till May 12.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Steps to download UPSSSC ANM answer key 2022:



Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Advt 02-Exam/2021 under ‘Notice Board’ section The UPSSSC ANM answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC ANM revised answer key 2022.