The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC AHO writen exam will be held on July 24 (Sunday) at 6 different centres in Bhubaneshwar for a total of 2008 candidates. The exam will be in a single session: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

OPSC had notified a total of 37 posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer in Class 2 of Group B services under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Steps to download OPSC AHO admit card:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Asst. Horticulture Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22) Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit The OPSC AHO admit card will appear on screen Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

Direct link to download OPSC AHO admit card 2022.