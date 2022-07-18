Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay levels 5 and 2. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official RRB regional website.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 was conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2. The answer keys were released on June 22.

The Board has issued the list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). The tests will be held from August 12 onwards.

Steps to check RRB NTPC result:

Visit regional RRB website Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 5/ 2 The RRB NTPC CBT 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.