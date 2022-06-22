Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys today of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The answer keys along with question papers and responses are available at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 was conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

Objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys can be raised by the candidate from June 22, 5.00 PM onwards till June 27, 11.55 PM. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

Here’s RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key notice.

Steps to download RRB NTPC answer key:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC answer key link Enter Registration Number, date of birth and submit Click on the answer key link The RRB NTPC answer key will appear on screen Download and match with responses/ question paper.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams were held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th, 2022, to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.