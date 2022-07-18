The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall ticket of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

The preliminary answer key will be released on August 4 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key on August 8, 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

Steps to download TS ICET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link

Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No and submit

The TS ICET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS ICET admit card 2022.