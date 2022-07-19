The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the results of CS Foundation Programme Examination, June -2022 session and Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), July, 2022 session. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

As per the notification, the exam will be declared on July 20 at 4.00 PM.

“The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session held on 15th & 16th June, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th & 11th July, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 20th July, 2022 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the result link Key in your login detail and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.