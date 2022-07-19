HPSC ADO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Agricultural Development Officer posts
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conclude the online application process for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 14/2022 and 15/2022 today, July 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC has notified 100 vacancies of Agricultural Development officers (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) under Advt 15/2022 and 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).
Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 14/2022.
Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 15/2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age: 18-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc in Agriculture/ Agriculture (Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.
Selection Process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.
Application Fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC ADO recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- Go to the “Advertisements” section
- Click on the apply link for Agricultural Development Officer post
- Register and login
- Fill in the details, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout for future reference