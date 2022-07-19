The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has declared the results of the exams held for different posts of Junior Engineer. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL conducted the CBT exams for various posts on May 14 and 15. These include Junior Engineer (Trainee) (E&M), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Grade-II and Lab Assistant. The answer keys were released on May 18.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 134 vacancies, of which 82 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 21 for Assistant Accountant, 14 for Chemist Grade-II and 17 for Lab Assistant.

Steps to download UPRVUNL JE result 2022:

Visit official website uprvunl.org Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Results’ and click on the result link The UPRVUNL JE result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPRVUNL JE result 2022.