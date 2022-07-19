The fifth allotment list of CLAT 2022 counselling has been released today for registered candidates. The Consortium of National Law Universities is conducting the online counselling process for those who cleared the Common Law Admission Test 2022 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 25. Online registration for CLAT counselling was conducted on June 25-27 for candidates to submit five NLU preferences and make the payment.

How to check CLAT allotment list

A candidate has to login into his/her CLAT account at consortiumofnlus.ac.in using mobile number and password and see if he/she has been allotted a seat on the fifth list. If you have been newly allotted a seat in the fifth provisional list, login to your account and do the following: Exercise option a) Accept the allotted seat b) Exit from CLAT admission process.

The candidate must complete the payment of the fee before July 20, 9 PM. It is mandatory to update your payment information in your login account.

Read CLAT allotment list instructions here.

Here’s direct link to CLAT 5th allotment list.